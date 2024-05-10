TOBi’s 2019 album STILL is one of the few albums I’ve listened to that felt like a mirror was held up to my face. The Nigerian-born, Toronto-raised rapper has an incredible knack for vivid storytelling, and STILL is a perfect example. Through 13 songs, TOBi guides listeners through the highs and lows of assimilating into a new culture, the struggles are pursuing a music career under the rulership of overanxious mothers — Nigerian ones at that (IYKYK), and the pressures of finding success as a Black man in the world. Phone calls from a concerned mother who worries about her son in the late hours of the night, altering your name to “fit this lil’ game” as TOBi sings on “City Blues,” and of course, grappling with the sometimes elusive thing called “love” are all present on STILL. It’s an album I’m always grateful for.

There’s more to TOBi’s artistry than coming-of-age stories of a Nigerian teen-turned-adult figuring out his way in the world. His most recent album PANIC, released in 2023, is a soulful body of work that’s a bit more rough around the edges than his debut, with the rambunctious “Flatline” with Kenny Mason, the choppy “All Night Long” with Topaz Jones, and the funky “Time Out.” TOBi’s puts his soul on display as he paints a clear image of key moments in his life; it’s no wonder the album won Rap Album/EP of the Year at the 2024 JUNO Awards.

Now, TOBi has plenty of new music on the way, and if his recent single “Forgot We Were Seeds” with Mick Jenkins (their second collab), is a sign, what’s coming next will be just as good as what we’ve heard. Ahead of these upcoming releases, we put the spotlight on TOBi for our Uproxx Music 20 to learn more about his interests and inspirations.

What is your earliest memory of music?

My earliest memory of music is listening to the animated Tarzan soundtrack produced by Phil Collins and falling in love with those songs at like the age of 5. The score for that movie was A1!

Who inspired you to take music seriously?

Honestly, coming out of Toronto, Canada, we didn’t have a blueprint to becoming a rap artist until Drake came through the scene. It was rare for a Canadian rapper to cut through the borders. Seeing what Drake did definitely put that battery in my back and then PartyNextDoor, all people from my city.