TOBi’s 2019 album STILL is one of the few albums I’ve listened to that felt like a mirror was held up to my face. The Nigerian-born, Toronto-raised rapper has an incredible knack for vivid storytelling, and STILL is a perfect example. Through 13 songs, TOBi guides listeners through the highs and lows of assimilating into a new culture, the struggles are pursuing a music career under the rulership of overanxious mothers — Nigerian ones at that (IYKYK), and the pressures of finding success as a Black man in the world. Phone calls from a concerned mother who worries about her son in the late hours of the night, altering your name to “fit this lil’ game” as TOBi sings on “City Blues,” and of course, grappling with the sometimes elusive thing called “love” are all present on STILL. It’s an album I’m always grateful for.
There’s more to TOBi’s artistry than coming-of-age stories of a Nigerian teen-turned-adult figuring out his way in the world. His most recent album PANIC, released in 2023, is a soulful body of work that’s a bit more rough around the edges than his debut, with the rambunctious “Flatline” with Kenny Mason, the choppy “All Night Long” with Topaz Jones, and the funky “Time Out.” TOBi’s puts his soul on display as he paints a clear image of key moments in his life; it’s no wonder the album won Rap Album/EP of the Year at the 2024 JUNO Awards.
Now, TOBi has plenty of new music on the way, and if his recent single “Forgot We Were Seeds” with Mick Jenkins (their second collab), is a sign, what’s coming next will be just as good as what we’ve heard. Ahead of these upcoming releases, we put the spotlight on TOBi for our Uproxx Music 20 to learn more about his interests and inspirations.
What is your earliest memory of music?
My earliest memory of music is listening to the animated Tarzan soundtrack produced by Phil Collins and falling in love with those songs at like the age of 5. The score for that movie was A1!
Who inspired you to take music seriously?
Honestly, coming out of Toronto, Canada, we didn’t have a blueprint to becoming a rap artist until Drake came through the scene. It was rare for a Canadian rapper to cut through the borders. Seeing what Drake did definitely put that battery in my back and then PartyNextDoor, all people from my city.
Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play?
I’m learning how to play piano. It’s my favourite instrument to play and write to.
What was your first job?
A camp counselor at Horizon Arts Camp in Toronto.
What is your most prized possession?
My hard drives, haha.
What is your biggest fear?
Not doing everything I set out to accomplish.
Who is on your rap Mt. Rushmore?
Black Thought, Andre 3000, Kendrick Lamar, Cam’ron, and Jay-Z.
You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details!
Getting a villa in Jamaica with a built-in studio. Eating good food and fruits while making music. Enjoying time on the beach as well. Running games with my friends and family!
What are your three most used emojis?
🖤⚔️🧬.
What’s a feature you need to secure before you die?
Kendrick Lamar.
If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why?
Atlanta! I know it’;s finished now, but the surrealist nature of the show is exactly how my brain is wired. A runner-up show would be Rap Sh!t before it got canceled. Anything Issa Rae I’m with it.
Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality, and why?
Keanu Reeves, because he stays out the way and does good work!
Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about.
Every human being is related. We’re all distant cousins 1000 times removed.
What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life, and what do you love about it?
“Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough” is just a perfect song. From the instrumental tricks and breaks to the vocal performance. The song makes no sense, how good it is. Also, it’s an instantly positive song. Hard to be in a bad mood when the song is playing.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time?
My favorite city to perform is Toronto! But I’m excited to perform in Lisbon!!
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held.
The Roots, Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, Florence & The Machine, Sade and in Casa Loma in Toronto.
What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music?
I would be a clinical psychologist or on the path.
If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why?
I would go five years into the past and live harder!!!
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Full steam ahead on everything. No doubt in your mind about your mission. Stay focused, love and live harder!
It’s 2050. The world hasn’t ended, and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
With fondness, a warm heart and hopefully they are dancing, moving and enjoying the people around them.