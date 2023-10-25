Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Kali Uchis announced her Spanish-language album Orquídeas, shared its features, and released its latest single, “Te Mata.” Daniel Caesar held a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden for his Superpowers Tour and announced plans to celebrate the fifth anniversary of “Girls Needs Love.” Elsewhere, Ty Dolla Sign appears to be linking up with Kanye West for a joint album and Rema joined Ice Spice for a performance on SNL. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Sampha — Lahai Six years have gone by since Sampha’s stellar debut album Process, and finally, prayers for a new body of work have been answered. The singer returned with his sophomore album Lahai complete with 14 songs and a feature from Léa Sen. With his latest output, Sampha explores the ways that humans connect to each other as well as the life cycle and what exists beyond. Summer Walker — “Girls Need Love (Girls Mix)” Five years ago, Summer Walker received her big break with the success of “Girls Need Love.” The record was latest remixed by Drake, but it put Walker in the driver’s seat to eventually have a pair of top-two albums with Over It and Still Over It. To celebrate the anniversary, Walker returns to “Girls Need Love” to release remixes with Tink, Tyla, and Victoria Monét.

Arin Ray — Phases III A little over a year after releasing Hello Poison, Cincinnati-born and LA-bred singer Arin Ray is back with Phases III. The third installment in his trademark series finds Ray letting loose and finding the fun in music again thanks to records like “Tequila” and “Psychic. ” Still, he finds moments to dive into true love on “Wait So Long” and “Cold” for what arrives as a well-balanced project. Naomi Sharon — Obsidian OVO Sound’s newly-signed First Lady has arrived with her debut project. Naomi Sharon’s Obsidian arrives with 13 tracks and a sole feature from Omah Lay for an album that Sharon says is about “rebirth, confrontation, and healing.” She adds, “Obsidian is just me being very vulnerable and that’s something that I’m missing in the industry right now.”

Felix Ames — Jena Milwaukee native Felix Ames makes his mark with his debut album Jena. The 12-track body of work combines soul, jazz, alternative, and R&B for an impressive display of his artistry. Look no further than the lovelorn “Liquor Locker,” the dynamic “Always, I’ll Stay,” and the introspective “Half A Man.” Elmiene — Marking My Time British singer Elmiene arrives with one of the best R&B EPs 2023 has to offer with Marking My Time. His captivating voice and impressive voice lead the way through the project’s six songs. “The general theme of this project is trying to mark my time not in terms of history but just for me personally, so I don’t get lost,” Elmiene says of the project.

Terrace Martin & Alex Isley — I Left My Heart In Ladera Terrace Martin and Alex Isley join forces as two of the best in their respective spaces for their joint project I Left My Heart In Ladera. Aside from the pristine production from Martin and the soothing vocals from Isley, I Left My Heart In Ladera is also a heartful tribute to the neighborhoods of Ladera and Crenshaw in Los Angeles as well as an undeniable example of the culture, art, and influence that lives there. Jesse Boykins III — New Growth On his latest album New Growth, Jesse Boykins III has one goal in mind: to create a sanctuary for the soul. “This album is the rawness of emotions presented in a space that has every intention to become a sanctuary,” he says about the album. “It’s an album about being semi-vulnerable, the waves that come with life as a black man who wants progress more than he wants power.” Boykins III does it without any additional vocal help as collaboration is seen with help from producers that include DJ Dahi, Los Hendrix, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.

Kyle Dion — “Let’s Get It On” It’s been a little over a year since Kyle Dion delivered his standout Sassy album, and he’s back to gear up for another project to arrive in the near future. He returns with “Let’s Get It On,” the latest single from his upcoming EP. The new track honors Marvin Gaye’s single of the same name as a smooth and sexy record dedicated to heading out into the city and having a great time with your partner. NSG — Area Boyz Ten years into their career, the six-piece East London afro-fusion collect NSG (short for Nigeria Slash Ghana) is here with their debut album Area Boyz. With help from Libianca, JAE5, Seyi Vibez, Tion Wayne, Aitch, Odumodublvck, and others, NSG delivers 19 tracks that are packed with bangers from top to bottom making for a project that is meant to be blasted on speakers near and far.