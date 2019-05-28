Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

LA indie pop band Nasty Cherry may be newcomers, but they’ve already made some big impressions (namely, Charli XCX, who called the band her “brainchild” and signed them to her Vroom Vroom Recordings). Nasty Cherry’s debut single, “Win,” was a cauldron of bubblegum pop and new wave bass riffs.

Their second single, “What Do You Like In Me,” is just as impressive. Singer Gabbriette Bechtel sounds haunted and contemplative as she wonders what loved ones see in her. “I wanna see what you see,” she sings, reaching for connection. The song’s instrumentation is retro like “Win” — the synths sound like a Buffy-era prom slow dance, and the guitar has shades of The Cure.

The video, shot grainy and DIY-style by co-directors Bechtel and Indiana Piorek, maintains the intimate feel of the song. “The song is personal to all of us,” Bechtel said, “Indiana and I wanted to create a world that felt familiar and timeless and let the song speak for itself. We used all of our own clothes and ‘props’ from our homes and friends to help out… it was a wonderful collaboration that I’m so happy was born.”

Watch the video for Nasty Cherry’s “What Do You Like In Me” above.