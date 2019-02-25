Singer-songwriter Natalie Prass just guested on The Late Late Show last week, and it turns out her funky folk-pop sounds equally great on a big TV studio stage and in a crowded office space. Natalie Prass and her band visited NPR’s Tiny Desk, all decked out in cobalt blue, to perform three songs from Prass’ 2018 album The Future And The Past.

Prass opened with “Oh My,” a politically minded song about the endlessly awful news cycle. Over a sunny, funky beat, Prass recounts the heartbreak of watching the world fall apart around you. For “Short Court Style” and “Hot For The Mountain,” Prass brings out two singers, Angelica Garcia and Kenneka Cook, to join her for group vocals. Prass, her band, Garcia, and Cook all share Richmond, VA as a hometown. On “Hot For The Mountain,” especially, it’s powerful to hear these musicians from the same place express their discontent for how the world is now, and find some hope it will be beautiful again in the future. Also, Prass and her backing band and singers just sound incredible.

Prass is about to head out on tour — she’ll be supporting Kacey Musgraves at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium and playing some solo dates this spring. Check out her tour dates here, and watch her Tiny Desk performance above.