All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw Weyes Blood getting bouncy, Broken Social Scene trying out the short-format album, and Field Medic emerging with one of the best songs of this young year. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

SWMRS — Berkeley’s On Fire

It’s hard to be the child of a punk rock legend. And while SWMRS might always be a little bit in the shadow of Green Day, as their drummer is the child of Billie Joe Armstrong, their latest pushes the band into their own spotlight like never before. Berkeley’s On Fire, named after their hometown, is full of punk attitude and modern recording flourishes, creating something that sounds as rooted in the past as it is the present.

Broken Social Scene — Let’s Try The After (Vol. 1)

Toronto’s Broken Social Scene have been indie rock mainstays for two decades now, managing to get the band back together every few years and return to form. They’ve never really been an EP band, and their latest seems to capitalize on the inspiration that came with their 2017 LP, Hug Of Thunder. In a press release, leader Kevin Drew summed up the offering: The point is to keep going. We have more to give. These songs have lived beside us and become our commencement party while continuing together. We hope you enjoy this EP for you and me.”