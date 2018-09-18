All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week offered up great new albums from rising artists Dilly Dally and The Dirty Nil, a cover of a disco legend from LCD Soundsystem, and a sprawling new Kurt Vile song that’s among the best he’s ever released. It was a pretty great week for indie music.

Dilly Dally — Heaven

Heaven is an album that almost didn’t happen, as Toronto punks Dilly Dally almost imploded before it could even be made. But the album takes the adversity and channels it into something truly special. As our own Corbin Reiff wrote in his profile of the band, “The songs are deep, lacerating, introspective, and begging to be blasted at hazardous volumes.”

Aphex Twin — Collapse

There might not be a longer-lasting institution in the world of electronic music than Aphex Twin. Or, at least a longer-lasting artists who has remained at the forefront of innovation within the genre. That makes pretty much everything he does essential, and his latest, Collapse, is no different for all its skittering, drippy, and glitch-filled mastery.