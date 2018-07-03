All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, of pop, or of folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This installment includes huge new albums from Florence + The Machine and Gorillaz, an instant classic song from Mitski, and one of the best albums of the year from British teens Let’s Eat Grandma. It was a very good week.

Gorillaz — The Now Now

For the second album cycle in a row, Gorillaz deliver a second collection hot on the heels of the first. Just a year after offering up Humanz, an album full of marquee guests, the virtual band is back with The Now Now, a record that puts Damon Albarn front and center. That doesn’t mean there aren’t any special appearances — Snoop Dogg pops up for one — but The Now Now shows Gorillaz as not an easy project to peg down, always willing to take a left turn when you think you’ve got them figured out.

Florence + The Machine — High As Hope

Not quite a pop star, not quite a rocker, Florence Welch should take pride in being difficult to pin down. The truth is that she is greater than any of these labels, delivering theatrical, expansive tunes that are meant for the biggest stages possible. On her fourth full-length, Welch has spoken about going sober following the previous record, resulting in an album that “comes from a place of even getting underneath that because when you put the drinking down, all the other stuff is going to show up.”