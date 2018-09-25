All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week offered up an all-timer from Lana Del Rey, great new albums from the likes of Metric and Joyce Manor, and Cat Power returning to her cover song ways with an unforgettable take on Rihanna. It was a pretty great week for indie music.

Christine And The Queens — Chris

Christine And The Queens, the recording moniker of French songwriter Héloïse Letissier, have already proved a formidable festival force, years before releasing an album that American audiences anticipated. But Letissier’s French success seems to be catching on, and her brand of pop that openly delves with gender and identity couldn’t feel more relevant for 2018. Whether this is her breakout remains to be seen, but either way, one of pop’s most original and captivating voices is back in a big way.

Metric — Art Of Doubt

For the past decade, Canadian synth-rock band Metric have never seemed quite comfortable in either the indie or the alternative worlds. You’re likely to see them opening up major arena runs from The Smashing Pumpkins or Paramore, but you’re just as likely to see leader Emily Haines taking the time to tour as a featured vocalist in Broken Social Scene. On their latest album, Metric again proves they can have it all, as the cultural cachet of being an integral part of the aughts indie scene and the big-room bona fides to take their songs through the stratosphere.

Joyce Manor — Million Dollars To Kill Me

Five albums in, and there is no doubt that Joyce Manor knows who they are. The So-Cal pop-punks have been crafting music too hip for the Warped Tour and too blue collar for the indie blogs since their inception, with at least the latter of those softening their stance over the years. But what makes Joyce Manor really standout is how well they know their way around their form, coming across like grizzled vets when it comes to structure while still infusing their songs with the youthful ebullience that the genre demands.