All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, of pop, or of folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week offered up the latest Mitski record that will surely be on many year-end lists, a return to form from Death Cab For Cutie, and great new songs from Kurt Vile, Cat Power, and Low. It was a pretty great week for indie music.

Mitski — Be The Cowboy

Queen may have come out last week, but this week there’s a different artist ascending to the throne. Mitski’s place as one of indie rock’s best rising songwriting talents doesn’t feel like it can be referred to as “rising” anymore. This is the work of an artist that’s arrived. As our own Steven Hyden writes in his RX review, “Mitski remains an outsider on Be The Cowboy — mysterious and charismatic, but ultimately untouchable and resolutely herself.”

Death Cab For Cutie — Thank You For Today

20 years into their career and Death Cab For Cutie may have found the secret to new life. Lose a core member, gain two others, and reconcile the things that drew people to you in the first place with your own needs to push forward. “I hope for this album, that this reminds people what they love about the band,” bandleader Ben Gibbard told me in our RX interview. The good news is that he’s totally right.