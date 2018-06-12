All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, of pop, or of folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This installment includes new singles from beloved artists like Gorillaz and Interpol, big albums from the likes of Lykke Li and Snail Mail, and a surprise album from M. Ward that no one saw coming. It was a very good week.

Lykke Li – So Sad So Sexy

On the Swedish pop singer’s fourth album, she delves into contemporary pop and hip-hop production deeper than ever before. But some things about Lykke never change, particularly how sadness is such an intrinsic part of her that becomes nothing to be ashamed of. It’s another masterful turn from an artist who has quietly put together an incredible decade of music.

Pllush — Stranger To The Pain

A band that described itself as “four-piece San Francisco sob rock,” Pllush is the latest in a wave of Bandcamp artists ready to breakout. On their debut LP, Erica Hawkins writes for Uproxx that “the album still wallows in the dizzying melodies the band is known for, but the 12 tracks that make up this iteration are decidedly less superfluous.”

Snail Mail — Lush

There might not be a more hyped debut album this year than the one by Baltimore’s Snail Mail. In our own Steven Hyden’s review of the record, he notes the project’s place in indie rock tradition and just how this could the start of something great. “Lush isn’t just an album title, it’s also a descriptive adjective for Jordan’s ravishing music,” he wrote.