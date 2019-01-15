All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw Sharon Van Etter offer up one of the best songs of this young year, Ryan Adams continues to flex his songwriting bona fides, and Lana Del Rey stretch song titles to dramatic lengths. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Lana Del Rey — “Hope Is A Dangerous Things For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It”

Lana Del Rey has not been shy about sharing new music for this album cycle, with Norman F**king Rockwell still without an official release date. Still, the previews she’s giving us in each new song advance her narrative in their own way, with this verbose piano-ballad coming closer to her friend Father John Misty than she ever has before.

Sharon Van Etten — “Seventeen”

This is the best song of the year released so far. Full stop. On “Seventeen,” Van Etten is writing about the way that the places we used to know change over the years and the way that we change ourselves, doing so in a manner that is evocative and captivating. Van Etten has rarely worked in mid-tempo rockers like this before, looking back with the right blend of melancholy, longing, and wisdom. And when she breaks down and screams it all out by the song’s final verse, it’s enough to stop the world from spinning for a few seconds.