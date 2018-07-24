All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, of pop, or of folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week offered up Wild Pink’s fantastic new collection, a wonderful reminder of Waxahatchee’s Southern roots, and new songs from mainstay Death Cab For Cutie and ascending artists Tomberlin, Steady Holiday, and Devon Welsh. It was a pretty great week for indie music.

Wild Pink — Yolk In The Fur

Tiny Engines

Every year, there might be an album or two that comes along that makes you think “I’m going to be listening to this band for a long time.” Wild Pink are that for 2018, and Yolk In The Fur is a record I can imagine listening to consistently for the rest of my life. It’s earnest songwriting without being precious, a record delightfully out of step with its peers. In short, it is one of the best rock records of the year.

Waxahatchee — “Chapel Of Pines”

For the last couple albums, Waxahatchee has mostly been known as a band, expanding songwriter Katie Crutchfield’s personal compositions into sometimes punky, sometimes plaintive works. But “Chapel Of Pines” sounds like home for Waxahatchee, giving the Southerner a platform to let her roots shine. The song is from an upcoming EP, and if it follows suit, it could be an all-timer.