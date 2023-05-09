Nick Cannon is one of the hardest-working men in Hollywood, serving as a host to several television shows, including Wild’ n Out. (He’s also taking over Beat Shazam for a hospitalized Jamie Foxx.) But it’s his unofficial mission to expand his already massive family that’s most caught the public’s attention.

With a dozen children to his name, the entertainer often jokes about “having “super sperm” and feeling like he can “impregnate the whole world.” However, Cannon’s ex-wife, music superstar Mariah Carey, finds no humor in his paternal pursuits. During his recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, Cannon — who has two kids with the legendary singer — shared what she thinks about his growing family, in an exclusive shared with Uproxx.

“She’s high frequency, man. She always like — she asks me all the time, like, ‘You aight? How you doin’? You handling it all,” says Cannon adding, “She’s like,” as long as you don’t bring none of that bullsh*t over to the Manor of Carey.’”

Cannon added, “She lives in her own world. Nothing can infiltrate that. So, when we talk daily, she’s just checking on my spirit.”

