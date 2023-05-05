Nick Cannon has really been leaning into his fatherhood lately. Last month, he claimed he has “super sperm” because he’s “practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant,” he said. The dad of 12 chose chaos earlier this week by bringing up the topic again after a haircut.

On Wednesday, May 3, he tweeted, “Something about a Fresh Haircut that makes you feel like you can impregnate the whole world…” He ended the sentence with three laughing emojis, though who knows anymore?

Something about a Fresh Haircut that makes you feel like you can impregnate the whole world… 🤣🤣🤣 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) May 3, 2023

The replies are predictably full of jokes and memes.

Don’t you think you’ve spread enough joy my friend ? — Rob Turnbull (@ITINTERACT2) May 3, 2023

I don’t think that’s the snip you needed ✂️ 🤣😅 — TAZ 💎 IRISH☘️ LAMB 🐑  (@tazirishlamb) May 3, 2023

Last year, Cannon explained why monogamy wasn’t for him in a YouTube Live interview with Dvsn.

“I’ve practiced monogamy, I’ve been a cheater, I’ve been toxic,” he said. “It all starts with honesty. It’s really just surface, basic stuff. One of my therapists coined what I do as consensual non-monogamy. Because to even pretend like I’m in a monogamous relationship, that would be misleading. Because, as we know, monogamy defines one thing — and people like to classify what I do as polyamory or polygamy, but even that, I always say to define me is to confine me.”

Dvsn is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.