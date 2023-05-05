Nick Cannon
There’s One Thing That Makes Nick Cannon Feel Like He Can ‘Impregnate The Whole World’ (Which He’s Pretty Much Already Done)

Nick Cannon has really been leaning into his fatherhood lately. Last month, he claimed he has “super sperm” because he’s “practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant,” he said. The dad of 12 chose chaos earlier this week by bringing up the topic again after a haircut.

On Wednesday, May 3, he tweeted, “Something about a Fresh Haircut that makes you feel like you can impregnate the whole world…” He ended the sentence with three laughing emojis, though who knows anymore?

The replies are predictably full of jokes and memes.

Last year, Cannon explained why monogamy wasn’t for him in a YouTube Live interview with Dvsn.

“I’ve practiced monogamy, I’ve been a cheater, I’ve been toxic,” he said. “It all starts with honesty. It’s really just surface, basic stuff. One of my therapists coined what I do as consensual non-monogamy. Because to even pretend like I’m in a monogamous relationship, that would be misleading. Because, as we know, monogamy defines one thing — and people like to classify what I do as polyamory or polygamy, but even that, I always say to define me is to confine me.”

Dvsn is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

