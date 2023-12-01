Each city will have a slightly different variation of the headlining lineup, with iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023’s bringing Olivia Rodrigo , Niall Horan , AJR , Sabrina Carpenter , Miguel , Doechii , Flo Rida, (G)I-DLE , and P1Harmony to LA.

It’s not the holiday season until Mariah Carey resuscitates “ All I Want For Christmas Is You ” and the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball festivities begin. We’ve officially crossed both thresholds, as the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour kicked off on Sunday, November 26, in Tampa, Florida, continued on Tuesday, November 28, in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area, and will next hit Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California on Friday night, December 1.

What Time Does iHeartRadio Jingle Ball LA Start?

According to iHeart’s official announcement on September 29, iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capitol One is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. PST. Actually, every iHeartRadio Jingle Ball show will begin at 7:30 p.m. local time.

What Other Cities Will The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Visit?

The next show is scheduled for Monday, December 4, at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. That show will stage Nicki Minaj, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, (G)I-DLE, and former Uproxx cover star Kaliii.

See the rest of the remaining schedule below, as relayed by iHeart.

Friday, December 8: iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden in New York City featuring Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Pentatonix, David Kushner, and Melanie Martinez.

Sunday, December 10: iHeartRadio KISS 108’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts featuring SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, OneRepublic, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, NCT DREAM, and (G)I-DLE.

Monday, December 11: iHeartRadio Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC featuring OneRepublic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, Flo Rida, Melanie Martinez, David Kushner, NCT DREAM, and (G)I-DLE.