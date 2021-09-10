The 2021 MTV VMAs will air this Sunday, but unfortunately for Nicki Minaj fans, the Queens rapper will not be one of the performers at this year’s show. While the show is returning to having a live audience this year and planned performers include Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat (also this year’s host), Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki has joined Lorde in pulling out of the festivities.

Unlike Lorde, though, Nicki didn’t give a reason for backing out, instead confirming her cancelation on Twitter in response to a fan question and promising to return in the the future. “I just pulled out,” she replied to the fan’s inquiry about whether or not she was performing. “I’ll explain why another day.”

In the past, Nicki took issue with the BET Awards’ Facebook post, pulling out of the BET Experience performances in 2019, but in this case, it appears that the split was more amicable. “I love those guys at MTV,” she gushed. “Thank you Bruce. I love you so much. Next year we there baby.”

Lorde, meanwhile, previously explained that her own reason for pulling out was the show’s updated safety protocols, which would have forced her to change her planned performance. Rather than doing that, she decided to cancel rather than shortchange her fans.

The VMAs air this Sunday at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.