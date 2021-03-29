NLE Choppa Was Reportedly Arrested On Burglary, Drug, And Gun Charges

XXL reports 18-year-old Memphis rapper Bryson Potts — better known as NLE Choppa — was arrested in Florida Sunday on suspicion of burglary, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of drugs including Xanax and weed. The arresting agency is listed as the Davie Police Department and he’s currently being held at the Broward County Sherrif’s Office in Fort Lauderdale with a bond set at $4,500. There are few other details about the circumstances of his arrest.

While it’s well-known that Choppa has had run-ins with the law in the past, including a stint in juvenile detention, he had seemingly turned over a new leaf recently — at least as far as his social media was concerned. Last September, he said he would no longer rap about violence, and since then, he’s promoted healthy living and practices such as meditation and veganism. He took that commitment further with the release of his mixtape From Dark To Light, which concerned his recent lifestyle changes. And while part of that newfound awareness involved promoting anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, his most recent work seemed to waver between the two poles, such as in his “Picture Me Grapin” video, in which he channels Tupac but raps about gang life.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.