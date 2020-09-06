NLE Choppa has skyrocketed his fame over the last year and while he seemed to have the right formula to success, the Memphis native is looking to change his approach to music for the foreseeable future. Taking to Twitter, where he has been extremely active in the past weeks, NLE Choppa announced he would no longer rap about violence in his music.

“Ion Rap Bout Violence Nomo. If You Hear It From Me It’s A Old Song,” he said in a tweet. “I Wanna Spread Positivity And Wake People Up. I’ll Still Drop Them For Y’all Tho But Just Know I’m On To Better I’m Tryna grow I Got More To Talk about Now.”

Ion Rap Bout Violence Nomo. If You Hear It From Me It’s A Old Song 💯 I Wanna Spread Positivity And Wake People Up. I’ll Still Drop Them For Y’all Tho But Just Know I’m On To Better I’m Tryna grow I Got More To Talk about Now 💜 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) September 5, 2020

Who can’t switch it up ? I can rap about more than murder. I’m speaking real from here on out I’m tryna help people through life imma tell you how to. Positive vibes only 💜 #NLE💔 pic.twitter.com/vv18SWqVUc — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) September 5, 2020

Living up to his promise, NLE Choppa posted a TikTok video to Twitter that previewed an untitled song that found him attempting to be more positive with his music. The song presents the “Shotta Flow” rapper in a lighter mood as he lays off bars that focus on his energy with the universe.

The announcement from NLE Choppa comes after the rapper shared his debut album Top Shotta earlier this year. The album boasted features from Roddy Ricch, Mulatto, Lil Baby, and more. The Memphis native was also selected to be a part of XXL 2020 Freshman Class.

