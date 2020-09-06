Getty Image / Uproxx Studios
Music

NLE Choppa Says He Will No Longer Rap About Violence In His Music

by:

NLE Choppa has skyrocketed his fame over the last year and while he seemed to have the right formula to success, the Memphis native is looking to change his approach to music for the foreseeable future. Taking to Twitter, where he has been extremely active in the past weeks, NLE Choppa announced he would no longer rap about violence in his music.

“Ion Rap Bout Violence Nomo. If You Hear It From Me It’s A Old Song,” he said in a tweet. “I Wanna Spread Positivity And Wake People Up. I’ll Still Drop Them For Y’all Tho But Just Know I’m On To Better I’m Tryna grow I Got More To Talk about Now.”

Living up to his promise, NLE Choppa posted a TikTok video to Twitter that previewed an untitled song that found him attempting to be more positive with his music. The song presents the “Shotta Flow” rapper in a lighter mood as he lays off bars that focus on his energy with the universe.

The announcement from NLE Choppa comes after the rapper shared his debut album Top Shotta earlier this year. The album boasted features from Roddy Ricch, Mulatto, Lil Baby, and more. The Memphis native was also selected to be a part of XXL 2020 Freshman Class.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Projects Of August 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×