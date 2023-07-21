After previously teaming up with Lil Wayne on “Ain’t Gonna Answer” and flourishing St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red on “Slut Me Out,” NLE Choppa teams up with fellow Memphian Duke Deuce for his latest video for “Stomp Em Out.”

A hyperactive song sitting in the middle of the spectrum of raucous Memphis rap tradition, “Stomp Em Out” is an exuberant fight song that positions Choppa and Deuce as a pair of neighborhood tough guys ready to rumble with whoever. However, in the video, they show off a different kind of footwork, taking over Beale street with a crew of dancers to to jitterbug and two-step all over the pavement with the kind of energy that lets you know this shoot was a fun one.

The song appears on the deluxe version of Choppa’s new album Cottonwood 2, which is out now via Warner Records. Unfortunately, the touring future for Choppa is up in the air; while he was originally billed as an opener on Lil Durk’s Sorry For The Drought Tour, Durk’s recent health setback canceled all but a handful of the tour dates. We’ll see how NLE Choppa bounces back, but for now, you can check out his video for “Stomp Em Out” above.

