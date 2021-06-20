Children in all corners of the world are honoring their dads as Sunday marks Father’s Day. Whether it be classic gifts like a mug or a few new ties, dads from all over are surely enjoying the day. This includes NLE Choppa who is the proud father of a young girl. While the day is certainly his to kick back and relax, the Memphis rapper opted to share a song that captures the love he has with his daughter. Entitled “Love Letter To My Daughter,” the emotional track arrives with a video that shows a softer and more reflective side to the young rapper thanks to intimate moments with his daughter.

The rapper’s new video comes amid an up and down year for him. He recently became one of the latest rappers — joining DaBaby, Mulatto, Pooh Shiesty, and others — to deliver a “Beat Box” freestyle, one NLE Choppa used to celebrate his release from prison.

Two days before the song’s arrival, though, he was arrested in Florida on suspicion of burglary, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of drugs including Xanax and weed. He posted a $4,500 bond and was released from jail shortly after. Elsewhere in the year, he’s shared videos for “Moonlight” and “Picture Me Grapin,” the former being a track with Big Sean.

You can watch the video for “Love Letter To My Daughter” above.

