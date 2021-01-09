After NLE Choppa released his debut album Shotta Flow last year, the 18-year-old had a swift rise to fame. Though he recently caught heat for backing some bizarre vaccine conspiracy theories, the rapper continues to focus on his musical momentum. Following his recently released LP From Dark To Light, Choppa taps Big Sean for their intergalactic “Moonlight” video.

The cinematic visual opens with Choppa taking over a haunted mansion. The rapper delivers his lines in the house’s dusty rooms and dodges the mysteriously moving furniture. Choppa then transports himself from the eerie house to the moon, where Big Sean is patiently awaiting his verse.

Big Sean’s appearance on “Moonlight” marks one of only two guest verses on From Dark To Light. Along with leaving room to showcase his distinctive flow, the album also marks a tectonic shift in the rapper’s lyricism. Just ahead of it’s release, Choppa announced that he was decisively done rapping about violence in his music. Instead, he hopes to “spread positivity” and “wake people up.”

Watch NLE Choppa’s “Moonlight” video above.

From Dark To Light is out now via Warner Records. Get it here.

