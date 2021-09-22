Moneybagg Yo Taps Lil Wayne And Ashanti For A Woozy ‘Wockesha’ Remix

Moneybagg Yo’s sleeper summer hit “Wockesha” receives a woozy remix courtesy of the two artists the Memphis rapper originally just sampled on the song: Lil Wayne and Ashanti. Lil Wayne, whose voice is sampled from an old interview on the song’s intro, contributes a sturdy verse dedicated to the delights of his favorite styrofoam cup filler. Then, Ashanti, whose song “Foolish” uses the same interpolation as “Wockesha” (from DeBarge’s 1983 song “Stay With Me”), offers a honeyed hook, as well as a melodic verse of her own.

“Wockesha” turned out to be the breakout hit from Moneybagg’s recently released album A Gangsta’s Pain, which garnered the Memphis native his first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart. Since the album’s release, Moneybagg has seen himself become an in-demand features artist as Belly tapped him for “Zero Love” and Fredo Bang put in the call for “Doin’ My Dance.” Moneybagg’s also accumulated high-profile performances, including one at Broccoli City’s return festival and the 2021 BET Awards, where he performed “Wockesha” live.

Meanwhile, his guests have had bountiful years of their own. Lil Wayne has popped up on tracklists from Conway The Machine, Drake, and more, while Ashanti recently graced the Verzuz stage twice, once in January in her own battle with Keyshia Cole, and again during Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s show, performing alongside both.

Listen to Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” remix featuring Lil Wayne and Ashanti above.