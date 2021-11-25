Last month, Moneybagg Yo shared an updated version of his fourth album A Gangsta’s Pain with seven additional songs including a remix to “Wokesha” with Lil Wayne and Ashanti. The deluxe reissue provided more reasons to enjoy Moneybagg Yo’s most successful project as the original effort spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. Moneybagg continues his promotion of the deluxe for A Gangsta’s Pain with a brand new video for “Scorpio” with Ja’niyah. The visual is a nostalgic effort that finds the rapper sharing how he won the heart of a Scorpio.

The new video continues a streak of visuals that Moneybagg has released for tracks on A Gangsta’s Pain. His most recent release was a stern video for “Switches & Dracs” with Lil Durk and EST Gee which arrived after a laid-back effort for “One Of Them Nights” with Jhene Aiko. Elsewhere, Moneybagg lent his voice to a few of artists that include Meek Mill (“Hot”) and Belly (“Zero Love“). He’s also set to appear on the deluxe reissue of Polo G’s Hall Of Fame album on a track titled “Start Up Again.”

You can watch the video for “Scorpio” above.

A Gangsta’s Pain: Reloaded is out now via CMG/N-Less/Interscope Records. Get it here.

