“Nearly six months after its release, Moneybagg Yo returned with a reloaded version of his fourth album, A Gangsta’s Pain, which added seven additional songs to the album’s original 22 tracks. One of those is “Switches & Dracs,” featuring Lil Durk and EST Gee. Now there’s a video, in which the rappers stand tall and flex heavy muscle while delivering rhymes about their loyalty.

The album’s extended version also includes new appearances from DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Ashanti, Yung Bleu, Ja’niyah, and Big Homiie G. They join acts such as Polo G, Kaash Paige, Pharrell, Future, Big30, and more, who appeared on the album’s standard version. Shortly after A Gangsta’s Pain was originally released, it topped the charts, becoming Moneybagg’s first No. 1 album. A couple of weeks later, it returned to No. 1, making it one of eight albums in 2021 to spend multiple weeks atop the albums chart.

Prior to releasing the extended version of A Gangsta’s Pain, Moneybagg released a sultry video for “One Of Them Nights” and got lost in the sunken place in his video for “Wockesha.”

You can watch the video for the new track above.

A Gangsta’s Pain: Reloaded is out now via CMG/N-Less/Interscope Records. Get it here.