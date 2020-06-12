NLE Choppa quickly rose to fame thanks to his “Shotta Flow” track which was released at the top 2019. Since its release, the song was remixed by Blueface, a remix that landed on NLE Choppa’s Cottonwood EP, as it was also turned into series with NLE Choppa returning three more installments in the “Shotta Flow” series. Continuing work on his Top Shotta album which is set for release this summer, NLE Choppa returns with his latest single and installment in the series, “Shotta Flow 5.”

Released with a matching visual directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, NLE Choppa’s “Shotta Flow 5” begins with the young rapper waking up to an intruder in his closet. Approaching it, he fails to find the intruder there but grabs his weapon to scope out the rest of the house for them. Finding them downstairs he quickly fires at the individuals while realizing the intruder was just a version of himself with an afro. Journeying into his kitchen, NLE Choppa is then attacked by toy soldiers, an encounter he overcomes by throwing hot Cheetos at them. After that encounter, he runs into his mother’s room to complain about the intruders but her main concern is whether or not he washed the dishes. NLE Choppa leaves room to do the dishes but lands in more trouble after his mom catches him unnecessarily chopping up some fruit.

The song also arrives after NLE Choppa took on Lil Baby’s “Emotionally Scarred” for a remix of his own with “Different Day,” a track that found him alone in a hotel room and a parked car while showing off money and sneakers.

To hear “Shotta Flow 5,” press play on the video above.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.