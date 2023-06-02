Cordae has very few regrets in his professional and personal pursuits. His decision to remain tight-lipped about his partner, tennis star Naomi Osaka’s pregnancy, has left fans confused. However, they’ve remained excited to see what this next chapter of the “RNP” rapper’s life would bring.

Now, as Osaka shared adorable photos from their joint baby shower, the entertainer broke his silence with just a short response. In the gallery of images shared to social media, Burberry-rocking Cordae caresses Osaka’s baby bump. Thanks to the background of the flicks, fans now know that the couple is expecting ‘a little princess.’

The rapper re-posted the gallery to his Instagram Story, adding, “#GirlDad.”

Fans of the couple chimed in on social media to wish them well. One user wrote, “She looks amazing. Speaking health and blessings over her and her family.”

She looks amazing. Speaking health and blessings over her and her family. — Event Planner (@MrAndrewRoby) June 2, 2023

However, Cordae’s attire is what garnered the most attention after the images were posted to social media. Following in the unspoken Black tradition of the father-to-be sporting a Burberry button-down to commemorate the joyous occasion, Cordae was sure not to let the tradition die out.