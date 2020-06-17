The music world listens when J. Cole speaks, and he did so last night by dropping a new song, “Snow On Tha Bluff.” After listening, many have come to believe that Cole wrote the song about Noname, as he addresses “a young lady out there” who is “way smarter than” he is and discusses social issues. On the song, Cole criticizes this person’s approach to sharing thoughts on these issues, saying at one point, “It’s something about the queen tone that’s botherin’ me.”

After the song dropped, Noname offered a response via a quick tweet referencing the aforementioned line, writing simply, “QUEEN TONE!!!!!!” That tweet has since been deleted.

Why has Noname deleted her 'Queen tone' tweet? pic.twitter.com/a7fNGgN17y — Karl Murage (@karlmurage) June 17, 2020

Cole’s track also drew a reaction from Dreamville artist Ari Lennox, who shared a photo of Noname on Instagram and wrote, “Thank you QUEEN for giving af about us constantly and endlessly. I feel and appreciate everything you put out to the world. Almost everything you tweet moves me. I need and I am moved by so much you stand for. @nonamehiding thank you for enlightening us queen. I pray more folks will appreciate and understand!!!”

Meanwhile, Noname previously declared her intentions to release a new album, Factory Baby, this year, although it may be her final album.