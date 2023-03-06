Kanye West US American Flag Los Angeles 2022
North West’s TikTok Cosplay Video As Ice Spice Has People Debating (Something) And Resurfacing An Old Kanye Clip

North West has emerged as a major Ice Spice fan, as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter made a pretty great drawing of the rapper and even linked up with Ice Spice herself and made some TikTok videos. Now, though, North’s newest batch of TikTok posts is stirring up some conversations.

In a series of posts shared today (March 6), North dons a curly orange wig and an Ice Spice-like outfit as she and friends dance and mouth along to Ice Spice TikTok sounds. Here’s one of those videos, which is set to Ice Spice and PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2”:

@kimandnorth

♬ Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 – PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

This clip and the others have spawned multiple varieties of discourse. Some Twitter users took exception to 9-year-old North listening to a song with sexual lyrics like, “Sayin’ he home, but I know where he at, like / Bet he blowin’ her back / Thinkin’ ’bout me ’cause he know that it’s fat.” In response to that, others pointed out that kids have been hearing suggestive popular tunes for decades now.

Some people resurfaced an older video of Kanye talking about TikTok (with some re-sharers inaccurately billing it as Kanye’s response specifically to North’s Ice Spice fascination). In the video, Kanye vents his frustrations about North’s TikTok activity and how he doesn’t want her to be “used” by the platform.

Some people stood in solidarity with Kanye, like one user who wrote, “Kanye was right and y’all just ignorant. no way you see a actual child dressing up like a Sexualized rapper who makes music about sexualized things cute and funny. It’s disgusting.”

North herself is hopefully avoiding the discourse altogether, as the ability to comment on her TikTok posts is turned off.

