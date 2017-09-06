Getty Image

Update: Most of the new tweets about Kendall Jenner have been deleted, and it looks like whoever controls the @OddFuture account is back to behaving a bit more like they have in the past, which, for the record, still includes posting rumors about Kendall. Original story below.

While cybersecurity has always been an important topic, it seems like 2017 has seen more celebrity hacks than usual. Recently, Selena Gomez’s Instagram was hacked and infiltrated with Justin Bieber’s nudes — which were hacked several years ago and leaked — and today, the Twitter account for @OddFuture was at least temporarily in control of someone who claimed they had damning info on both Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

A member of the OF crew, Jasper Dolphin, was one of the first shared the news that the account had been hacked, note the reply from the @OddFuture account:

Twitter

Right before that, he called out a fake ticket tweet from the account:



Twitter

The group’s verified Twitter account also noted it was a fake tweet: