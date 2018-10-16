Getty Image

In a recent Uproxx interview, Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn spoke about his curation of Demon Dayz festival in Los Angeles, where he summed up what it means for an artist to have their own festival in 2018: “It’s something you do now, isn’t it?” It’s a simple answer that surely not all artists would answer the same, but it speaks to a part of what it means for a musician to have their own event. It’s a status symbol, something that takes concerts to the next level and makes them into an immersive experience. For any act coming to prominence in the streaming age, looking around to people like Tyler, The Creator, Bon Iver, The National, Travis Scott, and many others who already have their own fests might be a worthwhile roadmap to building a career.

For Seattle electronic duo Odesza, the idea of having their own festival is being described as a career-long goal. “Ever since we started ODESZA and Foreign Family Collective we’ve dreamed of creating our ideal festival; one with immersive experiences, our favorite artists, and an incredible location,” Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight said in a statement. This spring, that will become a reality, as Sundara will take place at Riviera Maya, Mexico on March 13-16.