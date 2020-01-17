It’s Paris Fashion Week, so naturally, hundreds of celebrities have descended on the City of Lights to attend the various shows and to be seen on the scene in their latest styles, including stars like Cardi B and Migos. Unfortunately, not everyone is having a great time. After an altercation with security at one of Paris’ nightclubs, Migos member Quavo got so mad he apparently punched one of Beyonce’s dancers. TMZ has video of the incident and explains what happened to get Quavo so steamed.

Apparently, while trying to attend an afterparty for his Migos brother Offset‘s show at Palais Maillot Thursday night, security hassled the Atlanta rapper, not recognizing him. One of the dancers from Les Twins — the French sibling duo of choreographers who tour with Beyonce and performed with her at Coachella — stepped in to help him out and get him inside. However, once inside the club, Quavo was so piqued that he pushed another staff member and even lashed out when one of the twins tried to calm him down.

Fortunately, it didn’t seem like the incident escalated too much further, but Quavo left early, clearly not in the mood to party — especially since Offset and Cardi B had already vacated the club before he arrived. Without knowing too many other details and trying not to speculate, it’s possible even more unlucky twists met Quavo to get his temper up. Hopefully, the rest of his trip goes at least a little better and he stays out of anymore trouble. At least he didn’t have a repeat of Cardi’s 2018 Fashion Week.

Check out Quavo’s new video with Rich The Kid, “That’s Tuff,” here.