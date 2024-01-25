On Wednesday, January 24, the Ohana Festival confirmed it will return to Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California from September 27 to September 29, 2024. Now the question becomes whether the 2024 staging will be able to top the sentiment expressed in Uproxx‘s Philip Cosores 2023 review, entitled, “ Ohana Festival Does Everything Just A Little Bit Better .” There are a few other logistical questions as well, like the one below.

When Do Tickets For Ohana Festival 2024 Come Out?

Ohana Festival hasn’t announced anything beyond the dates for its 2024 festival, but the Instagram announcement also instructed, “Sign up for SMS at the link in bio to be the first to know about the 2024 lineup, tickets, festival updates, and more.”

Ohana Festival’s official website features an easy prompt to sign up for SMS (for mobile numbers from US carriers only) or sign up for email updates. You can sign up for ticket-specific updates here.

For reference, the 2023 Ohana Festival lineup was announced on April 11, 2023 — the headliners were The Killers, Haim, Eddie Vedder, The Chicks, Foo Fighters, and Pretenders — and the presale began two days later. VIP tickets sold out immediately, while 3-Day General Admission tickets were sold out by April 16. So, if you’re serious about attending Ohana Festival, be ready to pounce — likely in mid-April.