Eddie Vedder 2021 Ohana Music Festival Eddie Vedder 2021 Ohana Music Festival Pearl Jam
Getty Image
Indie

How To Buy Tickets For Ohana Festival 2024

Last year, the Eddie Vedder-curated Ohana Festival impressed Uproxx’s Philip Cosores, as he wrote in his review, “The food, comfort, and overall relaxed beach vibes are perfectly aligned with the community that they serve. And the willingness to go that extra 10% that many festivals are content to skip feels integral to Ohana’s staying power. If only more festivals sought to perfect themselves rather than to grow endlessly.”

On Wednesday, January 24, Ohana Festival confirmed it will revive those vibes from September 27 to September 29, 2024 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. The lineup is still under wraps, but for reference, the 2023 headliners were Vedder, The Killers, Haim, The Chicks, Foo Fighters, and Pretenders.

As per Ohana’s Instagram announcement, you can sign up for SMS on its official website, ensuring you’ll “be the first to know about lineup, tickets, and other festival updates.” SMS updates only apply for mobile numbers from US carries only, but Ohana Festival also offers an email sign-up option.

When Do Tickets For Ohana Festival 2024 Come Out?

Based on last year’s Ohana Festival rollout, the hypothesis is sometime in April. In 2023, the lineup was announced on April 11. The presale began on April 13, and VIP tickets sold out immediately, and 3-Day General Admission tickets were sold out by April 16. But, for this year, we don’t know for sure quite yet.

