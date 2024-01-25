How To Buy Tickets For Ohana Festival 2024

Last year, the Eddie Vedder-curated Ohana Festival impressed Uproxx’s Philip Cosores, as he wrote in his review, “The food, comfort, and overall relaxed beach vibes are perfectly aligned with the community that they serve. And the willingness to go that extra 10% that many festivals are content to skip feels integral to Ohana’s staying power. If only more festivals sought to perfect themselves rather than to grow endlessly.”

On Wednesday, January 24, Ohana Festival confirmed it will revive those vibes from September 27 to September 29, 2024 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. The lineup is still under wraps, but for reference, the 2023 headliners were Vedder, The Killers, Haim, The Chicks, Foo Fighters, and Pretenders.