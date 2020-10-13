Open Mike Eagle Takes Some Hits In His Animated ‘Death Parade’ Video

Underground art rap stalwart Open Mike Eagle is gearing up to release his new album Anime, Trauma And Divorce this week and to accompany the pre-order link, he shared the animated video for the opening track, “Death Parade.” The animated video, Mike says, is about “the cycle of trauma — the personal trauma that’s been a throughline in my life and how traumatized people tend to inflict more trauma on themselves and others.”

To that end, the video depicts an animated Open Mike taking some hits in life as he encounters a variety of different characters representative of various relationships we all have at one point or another in life. The second verse sees Mike’s lyrics interpreted visually, referencing wrestling, X-Men comics, martial arts, and politics.

Mike’s new album is set to come out on his own Autoreverse Records imprint on October 16. It also features the single “Bucciariti” featuring Kari Faux, with the video tapping Paul F. Thompkins, Jordan Katz, and Demi Adejuyigbe. Earlier this year, Mike commented on current events with the incantation of “Neighborhood Protection Spell (Lana Del Biden Nem).”

Watch Open Mike Eagle’s “Death Parade” video above.

Anime, Trauma And Divorce is out 10/16 on Autoreverse Records. Pre-save it here.