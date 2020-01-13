The full list of nominees for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards was revealed this morning, and music fans who have been keeping up with the Oscars nomination process might notice that a few big names are missing from the final list.

Beyonce’s Lion King song “Spirit” made the shortlist for Best Original Song (which was announced a month ago), as did Pharrell and Chad Hugo’s Black Godfather song “Letter To My Godfather” and Thom Yorke’s Motherless Brooklyn song “Daily Battles.” However, none of those tracks made it to the final list of nominees.

Elton John saw some success, though. His shortlisted Lion King track “Never Too Late” is not nominated, but his Rocketman song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” is. It is up against songs from Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, Breakthrough, and Harriet. Meanwhile, Randy Newman earned a Best Original Score nomination for Marriage Story, and he will be competing in the category against, among other films, 1917, the score for which was crafted by his cousin, Thomas Newman.

At the very least, everybody mentioned here fared better than Taylor Swift did: Her Cats song “Beautiful Ghosts” didn’t even make the 15-song shortlist after earning a Golden Globes nomination.

Find the music-related Oscar nominees below, and find the full list of this year’s Academy Award nominations here.

Original Score

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Thomas Newman, 1917

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into The Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet