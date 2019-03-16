Paris Jackson Dispels Rumors That She Attempted Suicide

Getty Image

TMZ reported that Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, was released from the hospital Saturday after attempting suicide. The tabloid blamed the suicide attempt on the public fallout following the Leaving Neverland documentary, which outlines Michael Jackson’s alleged sexual abuse.

Jackson took to Twitter to avidly dispel the TMZ rumor and called the tabloid “liars.”

fuck you you fucking liars — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019

Jackson alluded to her frustration with the story in other tweets.

Jackson also responded to a since-deleted tweet from Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel about the scandal.

lies lies lies omg and more lies https://t.co/LP0axo2zZd — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019

People also reported Jackson’s hospitalization. The report claims “Paris had an accident this morning that required medical treatment. She is currently resting at home and doing fine.” People also reported a public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department told them, “At about 7:28 a.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of Hillside for an ambulance attempt suicide. The victim was transported to a local hospital.”

The TMZ report mentioned Jackson’s open struggle with mental health and previous suicide attempt in 2013, when she was just 13-years-old. The report also mentioned that Jackson had maintained her father’s innocence following the explosive documentary. While Paris Jackson reportedly hasn’t seen Leaving Neverland, TMZ claims “the Jackson kids have been in turmoil over the renewed allegations” and “that they feel the doc was one-sided and unfair.”