Michael Jackson’s kids Prince, Paris and, Michael Jackson Jr. are reportedly considering suing alleged sexual abuse victims Wade Robson and James Safechuck for their role in the documentary film Leaving Neverland. According to Page Six, the Jackson siblings want to file a lawsuit against the subjects of the documentary for emotional distress, fraud, misrepresentation, and slander.

Robson and Safechuck both allege in the film that pop singer Michael Jackson sexually abused them as boys, offering graphic testimony of the alleged abuse and the circumstances surrounding it. The Jackson siblings say they aren’t pursuing a payout; instead, they’d want any award money to go to charity, with the true goal of the lawsuit being an apology from the two accusers. They believe, along with the rest of Michael Jackson’s family, that the accusers are using the sensation from the documentary to line their own pockets and diminish their father’s legacy.

After the documentary aired on HBO, Michael Jackson’s music sales and streaming took a dip, while former supporters and collaborators alike have distanced themselves from the late star’s name. Several radio stations have stopped playing his music and even The Simpsons creators have vowed to stop airing the episode on which he appeared as a guest.

Meanwhile, the Jackson family has also lashed out at HBO, hoping to get the documentary pulled and receive damages from the network for “breach of contract.”