For quite some time after the release of his fourth album PartyMobile, Toronto singer and OVO Sound signee PartyNextDoor remained fairly quiet on the music scene. He worked with Popcaan, Trippie Redd, Diddy, and OG Parker, and released some beloved SoundCloud cuts through his PartyPack. At long last, Party’s absence came to an end at the beginning of the year with “Her Old Friends” and what followed were promises that his next project PartyNextDoor4 was on the way. While the wait for that continues, fans will be able to enjoy a new single from the singer tonight.

PartyNextDoor Unrealsed Song – Resentment Snippet pic.twitter.com/ESJmvNXLdU — Face Changes (@FaceChanges2) July 6, 2023

In a post to his Instagram story, PartyNextDoor revealed that his second single of the year will arrive tonight on July 7. The record is titled “Resentment,” and thanks to a snippet that he shared in a broadcast channel on Instagram, the track is reminiscent of PartyNextDoor records that fans have come to love over the years. In addition to sharing the snippet for “Resentment,” PartyNextDoor also confirmed once again that “P4 otw” thanks to a message he shared in the channel.

You can hear the snippet for “Resentment” in the post above.

