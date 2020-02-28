Near the end of 2019, Partynextdoor declared he would have a new album out in January 2020. That was last month, and there was no Partynextdoor album to be had. He wasn’t too far off from his estimate, though: Today, Partynextdoor has shared the release date for Partymobile, and it is set to arrive on March 27 via OVO Sound and Warner Records.

Alongside the announcement, Partynextdoor has also dropped a new track, “Split Decision.” The song has a minimal nighttime feel, and on the track, Partynextdoor deals with the aftermath of infidelity.

The full tracklist has yet to be shared, but pre-save pages for the album note that it will be 15 tracks long and feature the two versions of “Loyal” that have been shared: The original version featuring Drake, and the remix featuring both Drake and Bad Bunny. It also includes “The News,” which Partynextdoor released alongside “Loyal.”

The March release date for the album is the second delay, as Partynextdoor tweeted at the end of January, “To the fans, I’m gonna need some more time to put the finishing touches on this album. February… I promise the extra time will be worth it.”

Listen to “Split Decision” above, and check out the Partymobile art below.

Partymobile is out 03/27 via OVO Sound/Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

Partynextdoor is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.