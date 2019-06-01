Getty Image

Have you ever dreamed of the chance to attend Barcelona‘s annual Primavera Sound Music Festival, but can’t justify the cost of an international flight? Next year, US music lovers will get the chance to experience Primavera Sound within their borders. The music festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary by holding a version of the festival in LA. The festival will take place in LA’s State Historic Park on September 19th and 20th in 2020.

“We have been thinking about Los Angeles for many years now, and the celebration of our 20th anniversary felt like the perfect timing for the decision of crossing overseas,” said Gabi Ruiz, one of Primavera Sound’s directors. “Our goal is to bring the Primavera Sound spirit and vibe to cities with a similar feel: creative, colorful and welcoming. And with this, to give something new to the city, to show a new side and new possibilities to be built and harvested together. So it’s a dream to finally say: yes, it had to be Los Angeles.”

This year’s Primavera Sound boasts big names like Cardi B, Tame Impala, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

The festival is teaming up with Live Nation to help booking and production. The lineup for the LA festival is yet to be announced but Early Bird tickets will be released on June 7th, 2019 at 9:00am PST.