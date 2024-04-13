Peso Pluma is preparing to take the Coachella 2024 stage on Friday night, April 12, and he might have inadvertently dropped a clue about his setlist earlier in the day. Pluma and Arcángel released the video for “PESO COMPLETO,” and its vibe rivals whatever will go down at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California across the next two weekends.

To start, Pluma and Arcángel step into the ring with sumo wrestlers. They’re not planning on wrestling these massive athletes because that would be silly. Instead, they just bop around and rap in the ring in between the action, which is a relatable decision. However, that is pretty much where any relatability ends.

Elsewhere in the video, the Latin superstars throw around thousands of dollars. At one point, Arcángel casually makes it rain while seated on a jacuzzi occupied by a beautiful woman. We then see several more beautiful women in bikinis around Pluma, who raps poolside while holding (yes) a stack of cash. Sadly, nobody ever joins the woman in the jacuzzi, but she’s not totally alone. The video ends with her filing bills into a cash-counting machine and fanning herself with money.

Watch the “PESO COMPLETO” video above.