For those who aren’t fond of Pharrell Williams‘ hit single “Happy,” you may have something in common with the artist himself. Williams admits the song annoys him too.

The song was originally released in 2013 as part of the soundtrack for Despicable Me 2. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart the following year on Williams’ second studio album, Girl. But almost a decade after the song’s release, several Twitter users have said that they don’t care for the song.

“No song annoyed me like Happy by Pharrell did,” said Twitter user @javroar. Williams quote-replied to the tweet saying, “Same.”

“Happy” was one of the biggest hits of 2014, largely in part to the song’s 24-hour music video. When speaking of the video’s creation in a 2013 interview with NPR, Williams said, “We kind of gotta do it ’cause the premise was perfect with the song, ‘Happy,’ and if we can help people rediscover happiness within themselves — and notice, we’re not trying to make anyone happy, we’re just trying to, like I said, help people rediscover it within themselves.”

Despite Williams’ intent to help the listener rediscover happiness, it is clear by the general consensus that the song largely had the opposite effect.