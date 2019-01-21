Getty Image

Oregon’s Pickathon festival has, year after year, remained a charming hub for folk, country, and roots-oriented music. Tucked away humbly in a suburb in Portland — called Happy Valley — Pendarvis Farm serves as the campgrounds for Pacific Northwest-based music fans (and lots of families of them, too), and rounds up both establishing and rising artists to celebrate their art. This year marks the 21st annual Pickathon, and the lineup is nothing shy of blissfully ideal: Nathaniel Rateliff, Khruangbin, Mandolin Orange and Tyler Childers are just a few of the names headlining the bill. The festival will be held from August 2 to 4.

We’ve described Pickathon as one of the most revolutionary music festivals in the country, as well as one of the most idyllic and inventive. Each set, which takes place on multiple stages around the venue, is intimate and often peppered with artist Q&As. Its lineup spans genres, featuring talent from folk, country, R&B and experimental music backgrounds. Boldface names like Julia Jacklin, Gold Star, Helena Deland, Mountain Man, and the legendary New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band are included in this year’s roster, making Pickathon 2019 a destination not to miss.

You can check out the full Pickathon lineup on the poster below. Tickets are on sale now — buy them here.