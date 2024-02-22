Here Is PinkPantheress’ ‘The Capable Of Love Tour’ Setlist

PinkPantheress recently kicked off The Capable Of Love Tour, performing the first show at Dublin, Ireland’s 3Olympia Theatre on Tuesday, February 20. Tomorrow night, she’s set to continue the European leg of her tour in Manchester, England before eventually heading to London, Amsterdam, Paris, and more.

For those who have tickets to see PinkPantheress at an upcoming performance, there might be questions about which songs one can expect to see performed. According to Setlist.FM, most of the setlist from her Dublin show were selections from her recent album, Heaven Knows. (Yes, “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” does get played.)

Fans familiar with her earlier work are also in luck, as she included tracks like “Break It Off” and more from her 2022 record, To Hell With It.

More information about getting tickets can be found on her website. Continue scrolling to view her setlist from opening night.