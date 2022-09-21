Los Angeles police are reportedly looking into the possibility that one of PnB Rock’s “known enemies” is responsible for the rapper’s murder at an LA restaurant earlier this month, according to TMZ. The investigation has detectives checking on connections in Rock’s hometown, Philadelphia, as well as Atlanta, for any suggestion that his death was premeditated and not a spur-of-the-moment robbery attempt as originally thought.

Rock was dining at Roscoe’s House Of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles on September 12 when he was approached by an unknown assailant who apparently demanded he hand over his jewelry. After a short struggle, Rock was shot as the gunman escaped, and was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital. Los Angeles police suggested that the killer may have been tipped off by the rapper’s social media tags, which he posted before entering the restaurant.

Fans had previously discussed the possibility that he’d been targeted due to his posts on Twitter, with many lashing out at commenters like Nicki Minaj who warned against entertainers posting their locations online, drawing parallels to the recent death of New York rapper Pop Smoke during a home invasion after accidentally revealing his temporary address on Instagram. Meanwhile, local artists have admonished both out-of-towners and locals to stop flashing jewelry and also stop engaging in reckless robbery attempts.