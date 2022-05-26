Polo G Announces His New Single ‘Distraction’ With A Comedic Trailer

The last project we got from Polo G, the deluxe version of his 2021 album Hall Of Fame, dropped in December, but he’s already prepping the rollout for his next one. The Chicago rapper shared a comedic trailer for his upcoming single, “Distraction,” recruiting YouTuber Kai Cenat for a minute-long sketch previewing the new song. In it, Kai can be seen performing a variety of chores around his house like vacuuming, cleaning the toilet, and taking out the trash, while being distracted by a snippet of the song.

After he nearly goes crazy searching for the source of the music, asking his son, accosting a neighborhood kid, and chucking his boombox out the window, he finally locates a pair of headphones and puts them on, only to have his face blown back as a longer snippet plays.

Although Polo hasn’t put out any solo music since Hall Of Fame 2.0, he has kept the buzz for that project strong by releasing videos for songs like “Unapologetic” with NLE Choppa; “Heating Up” featuring Yungliv; “Start Up Again” featuring Moneybagg Yo; and “Don’t Play” with Lil Baby. He also appeared on Fivio Foreign’s new album, B.I.B.L.E.

“Distraction” is out on June 3 via Columbia Records.