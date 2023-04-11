Rappers love the NBA 2K game series, but it’s gotta be weird to stumble across someone playing as you in the game. That’s apparently what happened to Polo G over the weekend. He shared a video on his Instagram Story when he discovered a lookalike avatar in the game (likely alerted by fans), tagging Ronnie Singh (aka Ronnie 2K), 2K Games’ Digital Marketing Director, who often acts as the liaison between players and the game’s developers. The Chicago rapper is very much a basketball aficionado, with involvement in the AAU.

“I’m so mad ’cause that ain’t me on the game,” Polo joked. “Folks just blasted me in that sh*t.” One thing he was proud of, though: the fan-made character bearing his likeness has a 99 overall player rating, which makes him the highest-rated rapper in the game. J. Cole and Jack Harlow, both huge hoop heads in real life with basketball-related endeavors increasing their connection to the game, have ratings of 89. Lil Durk, who was praised by real NBA players for his textbook jump shot (and dissed his high-profile peers’ hoop skills), is also in the game with an 89 rating.

Polo G reacts to seeing himself in NBA 2K 😂 pic.twitter.com/cwSVTeGHzk — Heart of the streetz ♥️ (@HOTS_twt) April 7, 2023

When Durk was announced as a character, Ronnie 2K asked fans who else they’d like to see make the jump, but no new rappers have been announced as players since then.