Polo G Performs The Affectionate ‘So Real’ On ‘The Late Late Show’

Polo G continued his successful Hall Of Fame rollout this week with the release of videos for “Painting Pictures” and “Party Lyfe” featuring DaBaby, as well as his conversation with NBA Hall Of Famer, Scottie Pippen. However, he wasn’t done yet. Last night, he stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden via video chat to discuss the album and deliver a pre-taped performance of the album cut, “So Real.”

During their conversation, Polo recalls how he got involved in AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) basketball in his hometown Chicago, earning an invite to the Late Late Show staff pickup game from Corden. “How’s your jumper?” he jokes. Then, Polo takes the “stage” to run through an emotive performance of the affectionate track with his band. Sitting on a stool in a darkened room and embellishing his performance with smoke machines and a dazzling laser light show, Polo builds on the techniques he’s developed with similar performances on The Tonight Show and NPR Tiny Desk Concerts, adding another impressive performance to his growing collection.

Watch Polo G perform “So Real” above and check out Uproxx’s review for Hall Of Fame here.

Hall Of Fame is out now via Columbia Records. Get it here.