Polo G Gives A VIbrant ‘Tonight Show’ Performance Of ‘Martin & Gina’

Polo G makes his Tonight Show debut with the song “Martin & Gina” from his second studio album The GOAT, performing the song with a live band and a spring in his step. While the song is a departure from the Chicago rapper’s usual solemn fare, he keeps the same energy, rapping with a simple stage setup as the lighting effects around him accentuate the smooth single’s romantic overtures.

Polo released the video for “Martin & Gina” a little over a month ago, tapping into the inspiration for the song’s title to reimagine fan-favorite scenes from the sitcom Martin. The move proved to be a smart one, showing that the 21 year old can switch lanes from the darker subject matter he usually explores and show off his sense of humor and charm. “Martin & Gina” has since been certified Gold by RIAA, peaking at no. 61 on the Hot 100 chart.

Since debuting with Die A Legend in 2019, Polo G’s profile has risen considerably, landing him a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman class, as well as making him a hot feature artist, with appearances on songs from Lil Durk (“3 Headed Goat“), Murda Beatz (“Doors Unlocked“), Calboy (“Fake Love”), and Juice WRLD (“Hate The Other Side”).

Watch Polo G’s Tonight Show performance of “Martin & Gina” above.