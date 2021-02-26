Pop Smoke was just getting a taste of stardom when it was all ripped away from him in early 2020. The Brooklyn rapper was tragically shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles. While his musical talents and impact were undeniable, we recently learned that Pop had so much more he wanted to prove to his supporters. In just a week, the rapper will make his posthumous acting debut for Eddie Huang’s basketball film, Boogie. While fans will still have to wait for the arrival of that film, they can enjoy some new music from Pop thanks to his “AP” single.

The new track finds Pop Smoke thriving in the drill rap pocket that brought him a massive wave of supporters in his unfortunately brief career. Throughout the nearly three-minute song, the Brooklyn native flaunts his lavish lifestyle and raps about his jewelry, money, and more. The track is the also official lead single for the Boogie film. In it, Pop will play a character named Monk, one who rivals the movie’s main character Alfred “Boogie” Chin (played by Taylor Takahashi) on and off the basketball court.

“AP” may not be the only song fans hear from Pop Smoke this year. DMX and Meek Mill have both teased records that he is featured on.

Hear the new single in the video above.

Boogie is scheduled for release on March 5 through Focus Features.